Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of June, July, August and September 2023.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date June 6/23/2023 6/22/2023 7/3/2023 July 7/24/2023 7/21/2023 8/1/2023 August 8/24/2023 8/23/2023 9/1/2023 September 9/22/2023 9/21/2023 10/2/2023

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount TYPE Change from Previous Distribution PAI Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. June $0.04650 Income - July $0.04650 Income August $0.04650 Income September $0.04650 Income WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Fund June $0.06600 Income - July $0.06600 Income August $0.06600 Income September $0.06600 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2024, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005427/en/