Xtract One Technologies Selected by Sentara Health for Weapons Detection Services

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAC) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its partnership with Sentara Health to provide weapons detection services at hospitals in Virginia, following a successful deployment of Xtract One’s SmartGateway entry screening technology. The deployment at two hospitals was part of the evaluation for expansion to all 12 Sentara hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina.

Violence against health care workers has grown, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 74% of workplace violence in the U.S. is committed against health care workers according to the National Institutes of Health. While all Sentara facilities are posted as firearm and weapon free, undetected weapons have the potential to escalate confrontations into lethal conflicts.

Xtract One’s SmartGateway unobtrusively detects hidden firearms, knives, and other weapons as they enter buildings. The solution’s artificial intelligence (AI) sensors scan for prohibited items without requiring the offloading of personal items.

“Our first promise to our patients, visitors and staff is safety,” says Sherwin Stewart, system lead for the Xtract One pilot. “We selected Xtract One’s solution because it aligns with our goal to provide a safe and welcoming environment. We appreciate the flexibility of Xtract One’s solution to adapt to our operations rather than the other way around.”

In addition to healthcare facilities, SmartGateway is also protecting entrances at arenas and stadiums around the country, as well as casinos, workplaces, and schools. Its flexible configuration allows the technology to work effectively in a range of industries – from hospitals and healthcare facilities to stadiums and arenas – with the common purpose of protecting patrons and workers from mass casualty events.

“Xtract One’s SmartGateway is an ideal solution for organizations like Sentara, whose priority is providing a positive experience and exceptional overall patient care,” said Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO. “Sentara evaluated several solutions on the market, and we are very happy to deliver the customizable solution they were seeking. Most compelling was our ability to align our system with their specific needs. Our philosophy, and every aspect of the business is oriented toward delivering that brand experience for our customers.”

For more on Xtract One’s AI-powered entry screening solutions, please visit: https://xtractone.com/.

About Xtract One
Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Multi-Sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the obtention of shareholder approval in order to permit the subsequent US$3.7 million investment by MSG Sports; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; the failure of the Company to use any of the proceeds received from the Offering in a manner consistent with current expectations; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries
[email protected]
http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kristen Aikey
JMG Public Relations
212-206-1645
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b9bb496-d9b7-4a1b-bc74-5bdf26f61c4b

ti?nf=ODg0MTQ4MiM1NTk5OTE1IzIwOTQzODg=
Xtract-One-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.