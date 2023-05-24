HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that it received a $160,000 award to install C-Bond Secure, a patented security film system, at Wimberley Independent School District in Texas.



C-Bond Secure is stronger than just security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure can delay forced entry by up to a minute and a half, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to shuttle those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator. C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, includes C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass.

The Texas Education Agency (“TEA”) previously put forth a proposal requiring the installation of security window film, fencing, or walls at all Texas schools. Many schools in Texas are starting to choose and install security film to meet the TEA’s proposed rule for school safety, which by August 2023 requires that Texas public schools have a contractor procured and timeline in place to complete the necessary work.

“The deadline to choose a contractor and have a timeline in place for the installation of security film or other measures to meet the TEA’s proposed requirements for school safety is just three months away,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions and the founder of A1 Glass Coating, an 80% owned subsidiary of the Company. “With approximately 9,000 public schools in Texas, the time to find the right solution and contractor is now. We have been in business in Texas as a leading provider of window film for more than 30 years and have installed our security film in more than 100 Texas schools,” Wanke concluded.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects schools, businesses, and other organizations across the country with its security and ballistic-resistant films. More information about the TEA’s proposal can be found in this article in Window Film Magazine. Further, in October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV.

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected].

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

