Arcus Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:RCUS, Financial), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced seven accepted abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held June 2-6, 2023. The selected abstracts presented in partnership with Gilead Sciences highlight the company’s expanding portfolio of investigational medicines and late-stage studies across multiple types of cancer, including lung, upper GI and kidney cancer.

“The Arcus and Gilead abstracts that will be presented in June highlight the size and breadth of our portfolio and development program and include four of our investigational medicines being studied across multiple types of cancer,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “The update from the ARC-7 study will include an analysis of all 150 efficacy-evaluable participants. The TIPs highlight our broad, late-stage domvanalimab program in lung and upper GI cancer, and our newest molecule, AB521, being studied in kidney cancer and other solid tumors.”

Seven Accepted Abstracts Will Be Presented

Study Title Abstract Number Session Type & Title Session Date & Time domvanalimab (Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody) ARC-7 ARC-7: Randomized phase 2 study of domvanalimab + zimberelimab ± etrumadenant versus zimberelimab in first-line, metastatic, PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) 397600 Primary Track:Special Sessions June 3, 2023, session start time: 12:30 PM CT VELOCITY-Lung Sub Study-01 TIP VELOCITY-Lung: A Phase (Ph) 2 study evaluating safety and efficacy of domvanalimab (dom) + zimberelimab (zim) + sacituzumab govitecan (SG), or etrumadenant (etruma) + dom + zim, or etruma + zim in patients (pts) with treatment-naïve metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). TPS9155 Poster Session - Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT ARC-10 TIP ARC-10: A Phase 3 study to evaluate zimberelimab + domvanalimab versus pembrolizumab in front-line, PD-L1-high, locally advanced or metastatic non–small-cell lung cancer. TPS9148 Poster Session - Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT PACIFIC-8 TIP Phase 3 trial of durvalumab combined with domvanalimab following concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) in patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC (PACIFIC-8). TPS8609 Poster Session - Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT STAR-121 TIP STAR-121: a Phase 3, randomized study of domvanalimab (DOM) and zimberelimab (ZIM) in combination with chemotherapy vs pembrolizumab (pembro) and chemotherapy in patients with untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) with no actionable gene alterations TPS9141 Poster Session - Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT STAR-221 TIP STAR-221: A randomized, open-label, multicenter, Phase 3 trial of domvanalimab, zimberelimab, and chemotherapy versus nivolumab and chemotherapy in previously untreated, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and esophageal adenocarcinoma. TPS4206 Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary 6/5/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT AB521 (HIF-2a small molecule inhibitor) ARC-20 TIP ARC-20: A phase 1 dose-escalation and dose-expansion study to investigate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacology of HIF-2α inhibitor AB521 monotherapy in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumors. TPS4602 Poster Session - Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CT

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b receptor) and HIF-2a. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Domvanalimab, etrumadenant, zimberelimab and AB521 are investigational molecules, and Arcus has not received approval from any regulatory authority for any use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

The Arcus name and logo are trademarks of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Source: Arcus Biosciences

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005036/en/