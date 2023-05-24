%3Cb%3EJack+in+the+Box+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation’s leading QSR chains, announced today that it signed a 22-unit commitment in four northern Mexican States. This marks the first franchise agreement in Mexico for Jack in the Box in over 30 years.

“This was a natural fit to expand our brand into Mexico. Our goal was to find an experienced restaurant operator with infrastructure and local ties to develop our brand internationally,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. “It also made sense strategically to expand our brand along the border due to our strong brand recognition and the number of restaurants near this region. The Terrazas family brings tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to expand our brand into Mexico.”

“We are thrilled to join the Jack in the Box franchise system. We have been operating hotels and family dining concepts for over twenty years and we’ve been looking to add a QSR brand to our portfolio. Jack in the Box met all our requirements: a craveable menu, brand awareness, and available territory to grow,” Agustin Terrazas, Mexico franchisee, said. “After our first meeting with the senior leadership team, we knew this was the brand for us.”

As part of the Del Taco refranchising initiative, the company also announced new development agreements for both Jack in the Box and Del Taco to enter Montana and Wyoming. This is the first time both brands have entered these markets.

This signing comes on the heels of the brand’s recent announcements for expansion into new markets, Orlando and Arkansas, along with additional commitments in Hawaii, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, and California. “We’re excited to announce our expansion into this international market as we continue to expand our footprint in new markets such as Montana and Wyoming,” Tim Linderman, chief development officer, said.

