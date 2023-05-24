Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Their Families in Honor of Memorial Day with Weekend Discount from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29

To honor the service and sacrifices of Americans who served in the armed forces, Walgreens is offering a weekend Memorial Day discount to all veterans, active-duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

Beginning May 26 through May 29, customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. The myWalgreens customer loyalty platform membership is free and can be obtained at checkout. Restrictions may apply.

*DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 5/26/23 thru 5/29/23, with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

