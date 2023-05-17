AU10TIX's Award-Winning Serial Fraud Monitor Prevented Over a Billion USD in Business Fraud in Q1

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023

Formerly Known as INSTINCT, Serial Fraud Monitor Boosts Protection Against Sophisticated Identity Fraud

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and identity management, today announced that its award-winning Serial Fraud Monitor solution protected companies against $1.3B in business fraud in Q1. Previously known as INSTINCT, the industry-leading solution uses advanced neural network technology to provide businesses with real-time protection against sophisticated ID fraud, including swarm attacks and synthetic fraud.

AU10TIX_Logo.jpg

AU10TIX's award-winning Serial Fraud Monitor solution protected companies against $1.3B in business fraud in Q1 2023.

"Serial fraud attacks cost businesses millions of dollars every year, so it's crucial that they are protected in this digital era," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "This alarming increase in cybercrime and digital fraud demands stronger protection of customer identity and personal information, especially in the financial and banking sectors. With today's announcement, we are reaffirming our commitment to helping organizations provide secure and hassle-free access to digital transactions."

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor is the only neural network fraud prevention platform of its kind. This powerful solution offers dual-layer protection by monitoring existing fraud patterns and behaviors, as well as evolving patterns at customer traffic level. Serial Fraud Monitor enables organizations to not only identify and stop fraudulent customers, but also recognize customers that accumulate positive scores over time and give them better service as trusted users.

The platform minimizes the risk of financial and reputational damage and helps businesses stay compliant with the latest regulations through such features as:

  • Fraud Detection: Advanced neural network technology recognizes even the most sophisticated synthetic identities
  • Traffic-level Fraud Analysis: Real-time reaction and insights that predict fraudulent activity based on incoming and historical traffic patterns delivering a second layer of defense
  • Post-breach Cleanup: On-the-spot damage control to minimize losses and facilitate rapid recovery from an attack
  • Reputation Scoring and Consortium Validation: Enhanced reliability and trustworthiness with reputation scoring and data cross-checking in a consortium of trusted users
  • Advanced Machine Learning and AI Mechanisms: Highly accurate fraud detection algorithms, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver superior performance

The scalable solution is used across a wide spectrum of industries, including: banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; government, community and social services; gaming; automotive and mobility; e-commerce; shared economy; education; and legal.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of AU10TIX's March announcement of Reusable ID, a collaboration with Microsoft to provide verifiable credentials (VC) architecture for identity management. The company's technology was also recently selected as the "Best Identity-as-a-Service Platform" in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Prindle
Fusion PR
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA02460&sd=2023-05-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/au10tixs-award-winning-serial-fraud-monitor-prevented-over-a-billion-usd-in-business-fraud-in-q1-301826543.html

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02460&Transmission_Id=202305170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02460&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.