PR Newswire

New partnership enables real-time shipment monitoring, anticipated disruption identification and timely deliveries

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osa Commerce , an innovative supply chain technology provider for brands, retailers, and the third and fourth-party logistics (3PLs and 4PLs) partners who support them, today announced a strategic partnership with Windward , the leading Maritime AI™ company. The collaboration will allow Osa Commerce to integrate Windward's real-time maritime insights and analytics into its e-commerce solutions, adding to its supply chain visibility and efficiency ecosystem.

Osa Commerce's retail, 3PL, 4PL, and carrier customers can now access Windward's advanced technology to make more informed global supply chain decisions. Windward's platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze maritime data and provide real-time insights on vessel behavior, cargo status and other critical supply chain factors.

"At Osa Commerce, we believe in forging strategic partnerships that revolutionize the supply chain landscape," said Padhu Raman , co-founder and CPO at Osa Commerce. "Our collaboration with Windward brings unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to our customers, empowering them with a better supply chain ecosystem, we can optimize operational efficiency, enhance visibility, and mitigate risks throughout the supply chain. Together, we're enabling our customers to navigate complex challenges, unlock new opportunities, and achieve greater success in an increasingly interconnected world."

The partnership with Windward will enrich Osa Commerce's offering and enable customers to:

Monitor shipments in real-time, anticipate potential disruptions and optimize their operations and ensure timely delivery of goods

Provide end-to-end visibility and actionable insights of order flows from the manufacturer to the end customer

Develop prescriptive allocation changes to on-order, in-transit, and on-hand inventory through real-time visibility and exceptions management

Reduce order to cash ("O2C") flow in financial cycles to speed up time to revenue

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Osa Commerce, a partner in innovation, to propel digital transformation within the supply chain ecosystem and increase overall efficiency," said Ami Daniel , Co-founder & CEO of Windward Windward's real-time maritime insights will enhance Osa Commerce's supply chain offering across e-commerce platforms, a game-changer for their customers, enabling them to regain control of their supply chain from start to finish, and optimize deliveries. ."

For more information about both companies, visit OsaCommerce.com and Windward.ai .

About Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce is an innovative technology company on a mission to tackle the data chaos in the supply chain. We specialize in connecting, unifying and automating commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers and their customers. With our advanced AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform and intelligent decision-making capabilities, we power supply chains to sell wherever their customers are so they can focus on scalable growth—and be one step ahead. For more information about Osa Commerce, please visit Osacommerce.com .

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange is the leading Maritime AI company, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies, freight forwarders, and logistic service providers to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, business and the supply chain. For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact

Julia Steele

BLASTmedia for Osa Commerce

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osa-commerce-partners-with-windward-to-deliver-insights-and-enhanced-supply-chain-visibility-powered-by-maritime-ai-301825402.html

SOURCE Osa Commerce