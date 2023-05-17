Osa Commerce Partners with Windward to Deliver Insights and Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility Powered by Maritime AI

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023

New partnership enables real-time shipment monitoring, anticipated disruption identification and timely deliveries

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OsaCommerce, an innovative supply chain technology provider for brands, retailers, and the third and fourth-party logistics (3PLs and 4PLs) partners who support them, today announced a strategic partnership with Windward, the leading Maritime AI™ company. The collaboration will allow Osa Commerce to integrate Windward's real-time maritime insights and analytics into its e-commerce solutions, adding to its supply chain visibility and efficiency ecosystem.

OSA_Commerce_Logo.jpg

Osa Commerce's retail, 3PL, 4PL, and carrier customers can now access Windward's advanced technology to make more informed global supply chain decisions. Windward's platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze maritime data and provide real-time insights on vessel behavior, cargo status and other critical supply chain factors.

"At Osa Commerce, we believe in forging strategic partnerships that revolutionize the supply chain landscape," said Padhu Raman, co-founder and CPO at Osa Commerce. "Our collaboration with Windward brings unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to our customers, empowering them with a better supply chain ecosystem, we can optimize operational efficiency, enhance visibility, and mitigate risks throughout the supply chain. Together, we're enabling our customers to navigate complex challenges, unlock new opportunities, and achieve greater success in an increasingly interconnected world."

The partnership with Windward will enrich Osa Commerce's offering and enable customers to:

  • Monitor shipments in real-time, anticipate potential disruptions and optimize their operations and ensure timely delivery of goods
  • Provide end-to-end visibility and actionable insights of order flows from the manufacturer to the end customer
  • Develop prescriptive allocation changes to on-order, in-transit, and on-hand inventory through real-time visibility and exceptions management
  • Reduce order to cash ("O2C") flow in financial cycles to speed up time to revenue

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Osa Commerce, a partner in innovation, to propel digital transformation within the supply chain ecosystem and increase overall efficiency," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward Windward's real-time maritime insights will enhance Osa Commerce's supply chain offering across e-commerce platforms, a game-changer for their customers, enabling them to regain control of their supply chain from start to finish, and optimize deliveries. ."

For more information about both companies, visit OsaCommerce.com and Windward.ai.

About Osa Commerce
Osa Commerce is an innovative technology company on a mission to tackle the data chaos in the supply chain. We specialize in connecting, unifying and automating commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers and their customers. With our advanced AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform and intelligent decision-making capabilities, we power supply chains to sell wherever their customers are so they can focus on scalable growth—and be one step ahead. For more information about Osa Commerce, please visit Osacommerce.com.

About Windward
Windward (LSE: WNWD), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange is the leading Maritime AI company, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies, freight forwarders, and logistic service providers to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, business and the supply chain. For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact
Julia Steele
BLASTmedia for Osa Commerce
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE00734&sd=2023-05-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osa-commerce-partners-with-windward-to-deliver-insights-and-enhanced-supply-chain-visibility-powered-by-maritime-ai-301825402.html

SOURCE Osa Commerce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE00734&Transmission_Id=202305170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE00734&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.