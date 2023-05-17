ENERGYHUB PARTNERS WITH EMPORIA TO MAXIMIZE UTILITY CUSTOMER HARDWARE CHOICE FOR EV MANAGED CHARGING PROGRAMS

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023

-Faster charging that saves money for electric vehicle (EV) owners-

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between EnergyHub, the industry's most experienced provider of distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), and Emporia, a Colorado-based smart home energy management technology company, will provide utility customers access to a faster charging system that saves money and is compatible with all EV makes and models.

"EnergyHub is excited to roll out Emporia's technology in Dominion Energy's managed charging program this summer.

More than 80 percent of EV owners prefer charging at home if they have access to a charger. Nationwide, utilities using the EnergyHub EV platform are answering the call by growing the number of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) models eligible for program participation, expanding utility customer choice and supporting utility programs designed for grid reliability and customer savings.

"The Emporia integration furthers EnergyHub's commitment to maximizing hardware choice for utility customers, while making enrollment in utility programs easier than ever through Emporia's in-app enrollment flow," said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. "We're excited to roll out Emporia's technology in Dominion Energy's managed charging program this summer, and to scale to additional utility programs soon."

Through the EnergyHub EV platform, the Emporia Level 2 EV Charger enables utility customer participation in managed charging, behavioral charging, and charging analytics programs. The Emporia system also provides a stronger charge (48 amps), and a longer cable (24 feet) than any other Level 2 EV charger at that same price point, as well as a total smart home energy management integration.

"We are all about saving customers money on their energy bills," said Shawn McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Emporia. "Our strategic partnership with EnergyHub only furthers that mission of savings through innovation and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working together."

EnergyHub has more than one million devices under management, and increased the number of electric vehicles participating in EnergyHub EV programs by more than 200 percent in 2022. Program growth through incorporation of innovative technologies like Emporia's will allow utilities to unlock grid value from EVs and optimize program performance, all while delighting customers.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities in North America to manage more than 1.3 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Emporia

Emporia is an energy management technology company that is revolutionizing home energy with a goal of making energy efficiency accessible to all homeowners by creating energy-saving technology at the lowest cost and highest quality possible. Emporia's line of products includes smart home energy monitors, smart plugs, EV chargers, home battery systems, and an integrative app that allows for easy energy management. By reducing customers' energy use and saving them money, Emporia is helping people create a healthier planet and build a brighter future for us all. For more information, visit www.emporiaenergy.com.

