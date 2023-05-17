CBAK Energy to Host Corporate Open Day Showcasing State-of-the-Art Sodium-Ion Batteries

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALIAN, China, May 17, 2023

DALIAN, China, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that it will host a Corporate Open Day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Beijing Time.

As one of the few companies worldwide capable of mass-producing sodium-ion batteries on a large scale, CBAK Energy is an industry pioneer. Showcasing CBAK Energy's cutting-edge sodium-ion batteries, the Corporate Open Day will include a product launch hosted by the Chairman, President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Yunfei Li, alongside the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Xiangyu Pei. CBAK Energy's clients and suppliers, together with leading industry experts, will also be present, sharing their pertinent insights into the sector. Following the product launch, there will be a tour of the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Nanjing, providing participants with firsthand exposure to CBAK Energy's operations and its Phase I and II infrastructure developments.

Investors and shareholders are invited to participate in the Corporate Open Day, either in person or virtually. Attendees of the event will receive one night of free accommodation in the Gaochun Jinling Grand Hotel near CBAK Energy's Nanjing facilities. Shareholders and investors who prefer to attend in person shall confirm their attendance by emailing [email protected] before Saturday, June 10, 2023, Beijing Time. CBAK Energy will also provide a webcast of the product launch. The exact webcast time will be released and posted on the Investor Relations section of CBAK Energy's corporate website at https://ir.cbak.com.cn/ before the Corporate Open Day. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage following the event.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li
Phone: 86-18675423231
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ms. Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ms. Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN02786&sd=2023-05-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbak-energy-to-host-corporate-open-day-showcasing-state-of-the-art-sodium-ion-batteries-301827101.html

SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02786&Transmission_Id=202305170830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02786&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.