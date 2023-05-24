Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new contract for 3 K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) from a semiconductor company in Texas.

According to McKinsey & Company, the semiconductor market reached $600 billion in sales in 2021 and is expected to reach $1 trillion within this decade. Semiconductors are the heart of contemporary electronics, enabling technologies that are essential to U.S. economic growth, national security, and international competitiveness to flourish.

Numerous additional applications, including those in communications, computers, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy, advance on a near daily basis thanks to semiconductors. By providing the most advanced tools to support the safety and security of these facilities, Knightscope is fostering the development of other cutting-edge technologies like brain-inspired computing, virtual reality, energy-efficient sensing, automated devices, robots, and artificial intelligence that have the potential to positively impact society in a similar fashion.

