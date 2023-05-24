Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company where everything is certified carbon neutral, launched several new flooring collections in the first and second quarter, designed to meet performance and aesthetic goals with a lower carbon footprint. With these latest resilient and carpet tile introductions, Interface continues to enhance its flooring portfolio with innovative designs that help customers meet their unique design objectives and solve challenges.

The latest launches from Interface include:

Third Space™: Designed to support today’s workplace design trend of creating alternative spaces where people gather, converse, collaborate, and reenergize, this carpet tile collection combines the classic feel of the office with a plush, residential vibe. Third Space includes a range of patterns, colors, and tactile experiences to meet the varied needs of the modern work environment. It is currently+available+in+the+Americas.

Designed to support today’s workplace design trend of creating alternative spaces where people gather, converse, collaborate, and reenergize, this carpet tile collection combines the classic feel of the office with a plush, residential vibe. Third Space includes a range of patterns, colors, and tactile experiences to meet the varied needs of the modern work environment. It is currently+available+in+the+Americas. Connected Ethos™: This carpet tile collection expands the manufacturer’s biophilic-inspired product portfolio with a new transitional tile that helps designers create a connected, harmonious flooring design. The collection captures nature’s inherent forms, helping interior spaces reconnect with the restorative elements of the natural world. It is currently+available+in+EMEA%2C+Asia%2C+and+Australia+%2F+New+Zealand.

This carpet tile collection expands the manufacturer’s biophilic-inspired product portfolio with a new transitional tile that helps designers create a connected, harmonious flooring design. The collection captures nature’s inherent forms, helping interior spaces reconnect with the restorative elements of the natural world. It is currently+available+in+EMEA%2C+Asia%2C+and+Australia+%2F+New+Zealand. Northern Grain™: This LVT collection provides a bright, light, and simple resilient flooring option for interior environments. With its distinct woodgrain patterns, Northern Grain responds to current aesthetic trends while delivering the performance benefits needed for today’s commercial spaces. It is currently+available+in+the+Americas.

This LVT collection provides a bright, light, and simple resilient flooring option for interior environments. With its distinct woodgrain patterns, Northern Grain responds to current aesthetic trends while delivering the performance benefits needed for today’s commercial spaces. It is currently+available+in+the+Americas. noraplan convia™: Featuring a streamlined design and all the proven performance properties of nora® rubber, noraplan convia is a smart flooring solution for functional design. The collection is available in 28 colorways, providing the versatility to support a variety of spaces, including schools, clinics, and public buildings. It is currently available+globally.

As part of a modular flooring system, architects, designers, and specifiers can easily and efficiently pair Interface carpet tile, LVT, and nora® rubber flooring to create beautiful, positive spaces.

In addition, all four of these latest launches from Interface – like every flooring product it sells – are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle through the company’s third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors™ program. With this, the company helps designers reduce the carbon footprint of their spaces and improve the health of the planet.

To learn more, visit www.interface.com.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com%2Fsustainability.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005197/en/