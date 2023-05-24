BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), is enhancing services and investments in its luxury division with the launch of the eXp Luxury Design Center and exclusive training.



As the eXp Shareholder Summit kicks off today in Orlando, Florida, attendees will have access to valuable breakouts focusing on luxury real estate and an eXp Luxury Fast-track Certification, offered for free exclusively at the event. Attending this certification training qualifies agents to join eXp Luxury.

“We are dedicated to investing in our luxury agents through our forward-thinking eXp Luxury program that features industry-leading tools and innovative technologies,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer. “As the largest independent brokerage in the industry, our unique reach coupled with this luxury focus enables our agents to grow their business and provide unparalleled service to their clients.”

eXp Luxury Design Center offers high-quality marketing support

The launch of the eXp Luxury Design Center provides agents with exclusive luxury-branded templates for print, mail, social media, signage and more. The Design Center allows agents to quickly edit, download and share assets from a single easy-to-use interface and order professional print and mail services directly from the application.

Open workshops and member masterminds offer best-in-class training

eXp Luxury agents will have access to several open workshops and member masterminds throughout the spring and summer focused on luxury networking. Top eXp Luxury agents will share insights for expanding a sphere of influence and building valuable relationships in affluent communities.

Join the Upcoming ‘Secrets of Luxury Networking’ Workshop

Date: June 22, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

