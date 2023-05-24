Despite the current decline in overall IT spending, enterprises in Brazil remain committed to Microsoft’s Azure and its other cloud-based architectures, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil finds an enterprise shift toward greater cost savings should favor managed services. Backed by a strong relationship with Microsoft, service providers in Brazil are meeting the increased demand from the large enterprise market for high commitment and engagement, especially in digital transformation co-innovation initiatives.

“Despite broader economic headwinds, digital transformation remains a priority in the enterprise technology landscape,” said Bill Huber, partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. “That requires a new generation of software and services from Microsoft and its partners.”

To address these needs, Microsoft has zeroed in on three core areas: the Azure cloud platform, the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity applications and the Dynamics 365 suite of business applications, the ISG report says.

Large enterprises often require customized and innovative services that add value to their operations, ISG says. To meet this demand, Microsoft Azure managed service providers are focused on strengthening their capabilities and developing industry-specific offerings based on the needs of their enterprise clients.

Meanwhile, the use of Dynamics 365 has been growing in the Brazilian market, the ISG report says. This is especially true among midsize enterprises that are focused on adopting enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions.

Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s cloud-based, ERP and CRM software. ISG finds that of the 25 applications in Dynamics 365, the most prominent in the Brazilian market are Finance, Sales, Supply Chain Management, and Business Central, for which two local partners have already developed a customized localization solution.

“Enterprises are looking for customized solutions,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “That places the burden on providers to raise their level of knowledge of each customer’s unique business needs.”

The report also examines how many organizations are examining their technology portfolio with a critical eye on their energy consumption and the greenhouse gas emissions they generate.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 49 providers across seven quadrants: Managed Services for Azure – Large Enterprises, Managed Services for Azure – Midmarket, Microsoft 365 Services – Large Enterprises, Microsoft 365 Services – Midmarket, SAP on Azure Services, Dynamics 365 Services and Power Platform Services.

The report names Accenture and SoftwareONE as Leaders in five quadrants each, while Dedalus, Kumulus and Venha Pra Nuvem are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Ingram Micro, Lattine and TIVIT are named Leaders in three quadrants each, while AlfaPeople, Capgemini, L3, Logicalis, Processor, Smart Consulting, Solo Network and Teltec are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. 4MSTech, Best.Projects, BlueShift, DXC Technology, GRVPPE, ITCore, Nexer, Pentare, SOU.cloud, T-Systems and Vivo are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Processor is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Best.Projects, Kumulus, Kyndryl, Lanlink, Qualiserve and Vivo are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Best.Projects and Qualiserve.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

