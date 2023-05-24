ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

*Presentation to be webcast live at 11:20am ET/8:20am PT

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

*Presentation to be webcast live at 1:40pm ET/10:40am PT

*A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past six years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

1Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2023 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 13, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516006084/en/