BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023

Expanded Role Includes Overseeing Brand Management to Increase Customer Preference for the Company's Portfolio of Premium, Select Service and Longer Stay Brands

BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MAR) is announcing the appointment of Brian Povinelli to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. Povinelli, who has been with Marriott since its acquisition of Starwood Hotels in September 2016, will lead the company's overall marketing strategy as well as the end-to-end guest experience for the Marriott's 22 Premium, Select & Longer-stay brands.

"We're excited to bring Brian's strategic prowess, creativity and proven track record of designing transformative and world-class marketing and guest experience programs to this new role," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "He has successfully led our portfolio marketing strategy the past few of years and adding guest experience to his role will ensure every consumer touchpoint is thoughtfully and effectively imagined and executed."

Under Povinelli's expanded role, he will oversee a wide array of teams including Content Marketing, Loyalty Marketing, Portfolio Marketing, Purpose Driven Marketing, US and Canada Demand Generation Marketing, Marketing Partnerships, Premium & Select Service Brand Marketing and Brand Management and Riott Haus, Marriott's internal creative agency.

"Having led both marketing and guest experience over the past sixteen years in the hotel industry, I welcome the opportunity to lead an integrated team to orchestrate an end-to-end guest experience," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. "This is a tremendous opportunity to position Marriott as a complete travel marketplace that will inspire and deliver transformative travel experiences for consumers whether they want to book a hotel or vacation rental, go cruising with us or indulge in once in a lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments and more."

Povinelli joined Marriott seven years ago as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Leader for the Distinctive Premium Brand Group. For the past two and a half years he has held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Brand, Portfolio and Loyalty Marketing at Marriott. Previously, he spent ten years with Starwood Hotels helping to reposition and grow the Westin, Sheraton and Le Meridien brands - now among Marriott's 31 brands. Prior to that, Povinelli held advertising and marketing leadership positions for seven years at Reebok after beginning his career at advertising agencies in the US and London. He is a graduate of James Madison University where he earned a BBA in Marketing.

Povinelli will continue to be based at Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, MD.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

