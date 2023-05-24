Regions+Bank on Wednesday announced Steve Gildersleeve has joined the company’s Real Estate Capital Markets division as syndications lead for Regions’ Affordable Housing group.

An industry veteran in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investments, Gildersleeve will facilitate the sourcing and development of new investor relationships for proprietary and multi-investor LIHTC funds. In addition, he will assist in managing the distribution of funds. He will be based in the company’s Great Neck, New York, office and serve clients across the country.

Gildersleeve brings over 30 years of experience focused on tax credit syndications, real estate development and underwriting to his new role. Prior to joining Regions, Gildersleeve worked as the director of LIHTC equity production and sales for Freddie Mac. He also worked at Bank of America serving in roles that included debt products officer, senior relationship manager and senior tax credit originator.

“Through experience, insights and solutions, Regions Bank is supporting the development of more affordable housing in communities across the country,” said Jon Burckin, head of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit syndications for Regions Bank. “We are pleased to add Steve to our team, and we know his industry experience with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will deepen our ability to serve clients and support developments that provide safe, affordable housing options for more people.”

Gildersleeve earned a Bachelor of Arts in American History and Urban Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a Master’s in Regional Planning in Housing and Real Estate Development from the University of North Carolina.

“The LIHTC program gives investors a tax incentive when those investors provide financing for the purpose of acquiring, building or rehabilitating affordable housing developments,” Gildersleeve said. “This benefits not only investors, but also individuals, families and communities facing an urgent need for more affordable housing options across the country. I’m honored to bring my experience to Regions as we build on our work to facilitate impactful LIHTC investments that can benefit everyone involved.”

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS MAH Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Optigo TAH lender.

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

