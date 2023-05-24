Sidus+Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support is pleased to announce the execution of a significant service agreement with Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions. This agreement implies a significant achievement for Sidus Space as it progresses in broadening its ground station network and extending the availability of its Earth Observation (EO) data to both established and emerging markets.

Leaf Space’s autonomous scheduler technology allows Sidus Space to provide even more optimized and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our growing customer base. Under the terms of the agreement, Sidus Space will gain increased access to Leaf Space’s ever-expanding ground station network. Sidus Space will be able to access 17 additional global ground stations, with 13 locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, reducing latency and improving the overall quality of its service. In addition to Leaf Space, Sidus has coverage and infrastructure agreements with Kongsberg Satellite (KSAT), and Atlas Space Operations.

"We are thrilled to execute this agreement with Leaf Space, a trusted name in ground station services," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "Leveraging Leaf Space's expanding ground station network, Sidus is expected to deliver high resolution EO coverage, and enhance analysis in crucial domains such as climate change, food security, and energy supply.

With this strategic collaboration, Sidus Spaces’ dedication to Bringing Space Down to Earth™ further reinforces our position as a frontrunner in the Space and Defense As-a-Service industry.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sidusspace.com

About Leaf Space

Leaf Space operates a fully owned, globally distributed network of ground stations, empowering satellite operators to communicate with their spacecraft in the most flexible way. Leaf Space enables TT&C and payload data transmissions via a simple user interface, a proprietary autonomous scheduling software, and network global coverage. Founded in 2014 with offices in Italy and the United States, Leaf Space has supported more than 100 satellites on its network. For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fleaf.space%2F.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005506/en/