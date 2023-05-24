Mamenta Partners with Rakuten to Support Rakuten Ichiba E-Commerce Merchants

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mamenta, Inc., today announced the company is partnering with Rakuten Group, Inc., a global leader in internet services, to support e-commerce merchants on Rakuten Ichiba, the Japan-based internet shopping mall operated by Rakuten. Mamenta has integrated its technology suite – that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Netflix, McAfee and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions – into Rakuten Ichiba.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005035/en/

Japan, at $144 billion and growing year-over-year, is the 4th largest ecommerce market. For brands entering the Japanese market for the first time, or already selling on Rakuten Ichiba, Mamenta connects them with customers by automating a localized and contextually familiar shopping experience.

This new partnership with Rakuten expands Mamenta’s preeminent network of strategic partners and provides broad support for established and emerging marketplaces around the world. Brands and retailers can unleash their selling potential and reach millions of online shoppers in one of the world's largest economies by listing their products on Rakuten Ichiba.

Mamenta is also a global command center, linking disparate infrastructures, with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Its unified sales and performance data delivers critical intelligence across global commerce markets. Currently, Mamenta enables access to 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries and is supported by 75+ distribution centers.

Mamenta founder and CEO Chad Epling said, "We look forward to a long-term business relationship with Rakuten. Both Rakuten and Mamenta share a strong vision to make it super simple for brands to sell into the Japanese marketplace and other markets Rakuten supports. Global commerce is transacted in different ways around the world with the majority of the world choosing a marketplace first approach. Integrating the Mamenta Global Trade Platform into the Rakuten Ichiba marketplace brings tremendous value and further enables brands to expand market share."

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that requires significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information visit www.mamenta.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.7 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 31,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fglobal.rakuten.com%2Fcorp%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005035/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.