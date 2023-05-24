Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Consulting magazine has named Cati+Cederoth+a+2023+Woman+Leader+in+Technology. This award recognizes the essential role and impact of women in the technology field and celebrates their achievements in paving the way for future generations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005378/en/

Headshot of Cati Cederoth (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cati is an exceptional leader who fosters our Huron values and leadership principles. Her dedicated leadership to our clients and her team serves as an example to not only women in technology but the firm as a whole,” said Mark+Hussey, chief executive officer and president at Huron. “I congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to her continued success.”

Cati was acknowledged for her dedication to client excellence and her ability to work collaboratively with clients to leverage data and analytics that unlock valuable insights. Cati has applied her technical expertise to help clients maximize their technology investments and empower their employees to make data-driven decisions that strengthen overall performance.

Cati was recognized for her achievements during the Women Leaders in Technology awards event on May 11, 2023.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas, and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005378/en/