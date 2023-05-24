L3Harris Receives US Marine Corps Orders for Multi-Channel Radios

L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) announced orders totaling $160 million from the Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems, bringing total program orders to $336 million.

The two new orders from the Marine Corps are under a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for L3Harris Falcon+IV%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Emanpack and handheld radios. The technology in these radios enables greater interoperability among U.S. and allied forces.

“The resilient communications our battle-proven radios and secure waveforms offer allow Marines to talk to each other with confidence and exchange information at faster rates,” said Chris Aebli, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “These radios are the most advanced systems industry can put into the hands of our warfighters, delivering enhanced capabilities to address evolving threats.”

By integrating voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions, L3Harris’ software-defined multi-channel AN%2FPRC-163 handheld radios provide real-time battlespace situational awareness to help warfighters make informed decisions.

All U.S. military services, including Special Operations Command, and a growing number of key allies have broadly adopted the Falcon IV family of radios’ software-defined architecture. It provides flexibility for continuous upgrades with seamless integration of emerging technologies to meet future needs.

The latest Marine Corps commitments follow two+Falcon+IV+orders from the U.S. Army last year totaling $235 million.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities and order and contract values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

