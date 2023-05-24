L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) announced orders totaling $160 million from the Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems, bringing total program orders to $336 million.

The two new orders from the Marine Corps are under a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for L3Harris Falcon+IV%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Emanpack and handheld radios. The technology in these radios enables greater interoperability among U.S. and allied forces.

“The resilient communications our battle-proven radios and secure waveforms offer allow Marines to talk to each other with confidence and exchange information at faster rates,” said Chris Aebli, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “These radios are the most advanced systems industry can put into the hands of our warfighters, delivering enhanced capabilities to address evolving threats.”

By integrating voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions, L3Harris’ software-defined multi-channel AN%2FPRC-163 handheld radios provide real-time battlespace situational awareness to help warfighters make informed decisions.

All U.S. military services, including Special Operations Command, and a growing number of key allies have broadly adopted the Falcon IV family of radios’ software-defined architecture. It provides flexibility for continuous upgrades with seamless integration of emerging technologies to meet future needs.

The latest Marine Corps commitments follow two+Falcon+IV+orders from the U.S. Army last year totaling $235 million.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

