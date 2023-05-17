Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Washington

46 minutes ago
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Greene Realty Group, one of Thurston County, Washington's top real estate brokerages1, has joined the network and will now operate as Olympic Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Washington and its 16th office in the state.

The company is owned and operated by Jim Greene, who brings 30 years of experience to the company. The company is headquartered in the city of Olympia, Washington and will service the entire Thurston County area, including the cities of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Tenino, and Rochester, in addition to other nearby counties.

"Olympia has become a destination city for South Puget Sound residents seeking natural beauty, due to its waterfront views and close proximity to multiple national parks," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The area consists of an eclectic mix of high-end clientele and single-family home dwellers, making it an attractive location for those looking to match their living situations with lifestyle interests. We look forward to supporting Jim and the entire Olympic Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of Washington."

"I pride myself on running a company that cares for its community, while providing high-quality service," said Greene. "Olympia and the Thurston County area is unique with a mix of high-end, tech, and rural roots. Affiliating with Sotheby's International Realty was a natural next step to better serve our clients. Sotheby's International Realty has vast experience in marketing global luxury properties, as well as farm and ranch listings, making them a perfect match for our business needs."

The company currently consists of 40 real estate agents with plans for continued growth.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Olympic Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

1NWMLS rankings 2022 by sales volume

