Westrock Coffee to Debut Ground-Breaking Energy Refresher Platform Alongside Innovative Cold Coffee Offerings at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Westrock+Coffee+Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will be unveiling new innovative beverage solutions in this year’s National Restaurant Association Show, the premier restaurant and foodservice industry trade show held in Chicago’s McCormick Center on May 20-23.

Westrock Coffee, the “brand behind the brands” to many of the country’s leading restaurants, will showcase the company’s expansive suite of pioneering beverage offerings, including cold coffee solutions and the launch of its new Energy Refresher platform with unsweetened and sweetened varieties.

Designed to serve explosive demand for the full spectrum of energy beverages, Energy Refreshers will offer green-tea based solutions that include taurine, ginseng, B-vitamins, and 100 milligrams of caffeine per 8 ounce serving. Available in unsweetened and sweetened formats, the Energy Refresher platform will cover a range of uses, such as a buildable base ingredient for creative beverage innovations.

“We are excited to highlight our new Energy Refresher platform along with a variety of our other innovative beverage solutions,” said Kyle Newkirk, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Innovation at Westrock Coffee. “The National Restaurant Association Show is a great event, and we are eager to demonstrate Westrock’s global capabilities and scale of our portfolio. Our innovative coffee, tea, and extracts beverage solutions will be on display, and we encourage all attendees to visit our booth to see for themselves how we can grow their sales and meet the rapidly expanding demand for ready-to-drink, cold coffee, and energy drink beverages.”

Westrock Coffee will host the following demonstrations at its booth. Attendees can also visit restaurantshow.westrockcoffee.com for all show information.

Saturday, May 20, at 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Demonstrations will highlight the best options for creating cold coffee using traditional hot brewed coffee over ice, from coffee concentrate, and through a tap system.

Sunday, May 21, at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Demonstration will showcase how to make cold coffee in-store using traditional hot brewed coffee and coffee concentrate solutions. These concentrates can be made from cold or hot brewed coffee and are easily executed through pour-and-dilute and bottle with pump options that are diluted with water or milk and served over ice.

Monday, May 22, at 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM CT

Demonstration will reveal how best to execute cold coffee through traditional coffee grounds and concentrates, including dispensing pour and dilute options through a tap system. This presentation will also feature Westrock Coffee’s cold coffee concentrate dispensed with or without nitro infused options through a tap.

About Westrock Coffee Company
Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005166r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005166/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.