Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is holding an in-person commencement ceremony to honor the achievements of its 2023 graduating class. The ceremony will be held on May 18 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Edmond, OK. A live stream of the ceremony will also be available on ISOK%26rsquo%3Bs+Facebook+page.

ISOK is known for its personalized approach to online education and understanding a child’s mental and emotional needs must be met before they can strive in school.

“We try to remove as many barriers as possible before students even enter the classroom to increase their likelihood of graduating,” said ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. “It’s a testament to our teachers, staff and students for putting in the hard work so they can transition to the next stage of their lives.”

This year’s graduating class includes 235 students. Almost half of the graduates will attend college or career tech programs and the other half will enter the workforce. Five percent of the students will enlist in the Armed Forces.

Insight has two 2023 valedictorians, Ian Gonzalez is going to Tulsa Community College to study game design and Janessa Dugan will attend the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO).

“Insight provides students with an encouraging and positive environment where we feel supported and motivated to pursue our education,” she said. “Thanks to my time at Insight, I feel fully prepared to attend UCO and am excited to major in nursing.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Rep.+Dick+Lowe.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

