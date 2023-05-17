PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2023, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 12, 2023.

SW-DSR

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-declares-177th-quarterly-dividend-301827392.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.