UserWay Partners with YAI to Promote Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023

UserWay to donate all proceeds from sales of their AI-powered accessibility solution on May 18, 2023.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE:UWAY), the market leader in digital accessibility, announced today a partnership with YAI, a non-profit for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To raise awareness on GAAD (Global Accessibility Awareness Day), YAI will receive all May 18th, 2023 proceeds from UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility solution.

On a mission to create an accessible web for everyone, UserWay has made an impact on over 1 million websites, ensuring that organizations of all sizes comply with evolving regulations worldwide, complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), while conforming to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

UserWay and YAI share a commitment to increasing independence for neurodiverse people through technology. With over 300 programs, YAI supports people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more.

"YAI's initiatives to foster independence for people with disabilities, and their Center for Innovation and Engagement, connect to UserWay's mission to make digital experiences accessible," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "Global Accessibility Awareness Day can be a huge opportunity for companies who have not yet embraced accessibility to do so now."

"YAI shares UserWay's vision that everyone deserves access to technology," said Kevin Carey, YAI's Interim CEO. "The funds raised by UserWay on GAAD will go directly toward programs for people with disabilities, giving them opportunities to increase their independence."

To support UserWay and YAI's joint mission, click here.

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by over one million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA and EN 301-549.

About YAI

Founded in 1957, YAI remains at the forefront of an extraordinary movement aimed at empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a comprehensive range of services.

YAI is committed to seeing beyond disability, providing opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities.

YAI's 4,000 employees provide supportive housing, education, medical, dental, and mental health care, job training, community integration, and social enrichment for more than 20,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families.

UserWay Contact:
Sophia Tupolev-Luz
VP Communications
[email protected]
www.userway.org

YAI Contact:
Kamana Shrestha
[email protected]
Media Relations Manager
Phone: +1-212-273-6100 Ext. 1000
www.yai.org

favicon.png?sn=LN03024&sd=2023-05-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userway-partners-with-yai-to-promote-global-accessibility-awareness-day-301827209.html

SOURCE UserWay; YAI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN03024&Transmission_Id=202305171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN03024&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.