Deployment of 5G-ready solution on Google Cloud will allow the Italian operator to launch and monetize new offerings at speed, supporting future business growth and ensuring an optimized experience for its consumer and enterprise customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has completed a modernization project that provides WindTre with a future proof, 5G-ready monetization solution deployed entirely on Google Cloud, enabling the Italian mobile operator to further enhance its agility and time to market for innovative new products and services.

The project, one of the largest telecom monetization implementations to date on Google Cloud, is a key pillar of WindTre's cloud strategy and equips it with an open, dynamic, API-based IT infrastructure that offers improved performance while supporting future business growth.

All WindTre post-paid consumer and enterprise customers, across all lines of business, will be served through the new, converged monetization solution, ensuring an enhanced, unified experience and access to the latest offers and discounts. WindTre will benefit from greater efficiency and reduced operational complexity, while gaining better control of revenue flow, an improved understanding of customer profiles and behavior and access to near real-time billing data.

"At WindTre we're on a mission to give our customers world-class experiences and service," said Carlo Melis, Chief Technology Officer at WindTre. "This project with Amdocs and Google Cloud supports our mission while accelerating our move to the cloud and ensuring we have the flexibility and agility to innovate, launching new offerings at speed. Its completion represents an exciting milestone for WindTre and our customers."

"The decision to adopt cutting-edge, cloud-native platforms to create better connected experiences for customers is a strategically important initiative for any service provider," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "WindTre understood the massive potential of cohesive, unified experiences to better meet the needs of both consumer and enterprise customers, and we're delighted to have worked with both WindTre and Google Cloud to bring this seamless monetization vision to life."

"Google Cloud is committed to helping telecommunication companies transform by accelerating their growth, competitiveness, and digital journeys," said Don Tirsell, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud. "In this partnership with Amdocs, we look forward to supporting communication service providers like WindTre in improving their monetization speeds and reducing operational complexities."

