Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Walt Disney Company ("Disney" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Disney common stock between December 10, 2020 and November 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com%2Fdis.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges, that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (2) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney's legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney thereafter to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (3) Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution ("DMED") had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+ 's content library; (4) Disney was not on track to achieve even the reduced 2024 Disney paid global subscriber and profitability targets, such targets were not achievable, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis; and (5) defendants had materially misrepresented the actual performance of Disney+, the sustainability of Disney+’s historical growth trends, the profitability of Disney+, and the likelihood that Disney could achieve its 2024 Disney+ subscriber and profitability targets. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com%2Fdis or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Disney you have until July 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

