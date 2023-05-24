Initial recruitment to the Scientific Advisory Board to include Dr. Roscoe Moore

BLUE ISLAND, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announces the formation of its new scientific advisory board ("SAB"), which the Company anticipates will be comprised of leading experts in healthcare and gerontology. The first member of the Company's SAB will be Dr. Roscoe Moore DVM, M.P.H., Ph.D. ("Dr. Moore").

The Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") is expected to play a crucial role in providing strategic guidance and scientific expertise to the Company as it seeks to provide the highest quality of care and to expand its services. The SAB will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating scientific research and best practices related to adult day care, identifying emerging trends and opportunities, assist the Company with a legislative agenda and develop strategies and recommendations to expand and improve the quality of care provided by the Company.

Dr. Moore served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and as an Assistant United States Surgeon General under three Presidential Administrations, and served as the U.S. Chief Veterinary Medical Officer appointed by former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. He has also served as a Senior Epidemiologist for the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and as the Chief Medical Officer of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service. Dr. Moore served in the Office of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, held the position of Associate Director for Development Support and African Affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and served as the chief epidemiologist with the Centers of Devices and Radiological Health in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Moore is the Founder and President of PH Rockwood LLC.

Dr. Moore has a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from The Johns Hopkins University, an M.P.H. in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and a B.S. degree from Tuskegee Institute; he also has received an honorary D.Sc. degree from Tuskegee University in recognition of his distinguished public health career. Dr. Moore has written or co-authored over 100 publications covering a broad range of public health issues. Dr. Moore serves on the Scientific Advisory Board Member of Immgenuity, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Arev Life Sciences Global Corp, A Legacy Genetics, and Cera Products Incorporated, as well as being a member of the Board of Directors of OyaGen, Inc., a Senior Fellow at Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, and a Board of Advisor Member of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Moore commented, "I am honored to be a member of the Innovative MedTech Scientific Advisory Board to assist it in increasing its efforts to expand to new markets. A strong need exists to address and find new measures, particularly in the wake of recent outbreaks and recalls and the correlations to the rising need for, new models of geriatric care throughout the US. I'm very pleased to be a part of these efforts."

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Moore to our team at Innovative MedTech. His experience as a public health policy expert will be extremely beneficial as we address the growing public health concerns in providing state of the art gerontology and assisted living support in our unique intergenerational programs across the country. As a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, we believe Dr. Moore will provide valuable insights into public health, epidemiology, and therapeutic strategies. We hope Dr. Moore will also offer guidance on development strategies," said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: the RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app (available on both the iOS and Google Play App Stores), and the company's wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Media Relations:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

[email protected]

SOURCE: Innovative MedTech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/755205/Innovative-MedTech-Announces-the-Formation-of-a-Scientific-Advisory-Board-With-Dr-Roscoe-Moore-DVM-MPH-PhD-Joining-as-its-First-Member



