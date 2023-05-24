BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: eMagin Corporation (NYSE American – EMAN), Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq - CVT), Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq – ABST), Home Point Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMPT)

May 17, 2023
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

eMagin Corporation ( American – EMAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, eMagin will be acquired by Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Display”), a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All outstanding shares of eMagin common stock on a fully diluted basis will be acquired for $2.08 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $218 million. The investigation concerns whether the eMagin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Samsung Display is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the recent 52-week high of $2.49 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/emagin-corporation--american-eman/.

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq - CVT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cvent will be acquired by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Cvent stockholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the Cvent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cvent-holding-corp-nasdaq-cvt/ .

Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq – ABST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Absolute will be acquired by funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”). Absolute shareholders will receive $11.50 per Common Share in cash on completion of the Acquisition, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $870 million, inclusive of the debt. The investigation concerns whether the Absolute Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Crosspoint is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $12.59 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/absolute-software-corporation-nasdaq-abst/.

Home Point Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq – HMPT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Home Point will be acquired by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) (Nasdaq – COOP). Mr. Cooper will acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million. The investigation concerns whether the Home Point Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Mr. Cooper is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found athttps://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/home-point-capital-inc-nasdaq-hmpt/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

