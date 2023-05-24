Bausch Health Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (

NYSE:BHC, Financial)(TSX:BHC, Financial) today announced the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

The 10 directors nominated at the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 16, 2023, were elected by a vote of the Company's shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio

190,930,071

2,850,553

69,221,265

Brett M. Icahn

169,686,359

24,094,265

69,221,265

Sarah B. Kavanagh

189,301,790

4,478,834

69,221,265

Steven D. Miller

181,093,705

12,686,919

69,221,265

Dr. Richard C. Mulligan

174,330,012

19,450,612

69,221,265

John A. Paulson

182,711,655

11,068,969

69,221,265

Robert N. Power

183,421,864

10,358,760

69,221,265

Russel C. Robertson

189,249,474

4,531,150

69,221,265

Thomas W. Ross, Sr.

190,210,369

3,570,255

69,221,265

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.

190,174,239

3,606,385

69,221,265

Shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and an annual frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers approved an amendment to the Company's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the timing and details of the future plans for Bausch + Lomb and its future performance. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's and Bausch + Lomb's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch + Lomb's and Bausch Health's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Mark Maico

Kevin Wiggins

[email protected]

[email protected]

(908) 541-2102

(908) 541-3785

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



