SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Published Today, Unveils: 50% of Fortune 100 Companies Have SolarEdge Technology on their Rooftops

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SolarEdge+Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the release of its 2022+Sustainability+Report, detailing the progress made in the Company’s sustainability strategy in the Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005543/en/

Hartford_Pike_1.jpg

SolarEdge Community Solar Installation in North America (Photo: Business Wire)

Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge, stated: “2022 was a pivotal year for the solar industry as both energy demand and prices continued to climb, historic legislation was enacted and PV technology broadened deployment into storage and energy management. As a key player in this industry, by the end of 2022, over 2.78 million homes around the globe were equipped with SolarEdge PV systems and 50% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on at least one of their sites. Through this widespread usage of our solutions, we are helping support the worldwide transition to clean, distributed, and renewable power generation and consumption. In parallel, we continue to make progress on our path to enhance our corporate ESG practices and our Sustainability Report details the many ways in which we deliver on our promise to power the future of energy through our products, people and business practices.”

SolarEdge’s sustainability strategy leverages high-performance, smart energy technology to power the future of energy, aiming to deliver positive impact for people and society.

The following lists some of the Report highlights:

  • 31 million metric tons CO2e are avoided annually through the usage of SolarEdge DC-optimized PV systems, equivalent to permanently removing ~6.7 million petrol cars off the roads, globally.
  • 100% of our manufacturing and R&D sites are certified to ISO standards for quality, environmental and safety management.
  • 88% of the waste our sites generated in 2022 was either recycled or recovered to energy.
  • ISS ESG rating among top 10% of highest rated companies in the Electronic Components sector.
  • Enhanced responsible procurement practices, requiring suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet environmental, social and ethical requirements. First on-site audits conducted to assure compliance.
  • Progress made towards our quantitative targets of enhancing gender equality in the company’s workforce with emphasis on R&D and managerial roles.

View+SolarEdge%26rsquo%3Bs+full+2022+Sustainability+Report

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005543r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005543/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.