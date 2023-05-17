INDIAN MOTORCYCLE DELIVERS COMFORT, PERFORMANCE AND VERSATILITY WITH ALL-NEW PERFORMANCE APPAREL COLLECTION

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2023

Answering the Call from Indian Motorcycle Riders, New Performance Athleisure Line of Tees, Sweatshirts & Leggings Offers 50+ UV Protection from the Sun & Features Anti-Odor Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, today introduced a limited run of performance athleisure clothing for men and women. Developed in response to rider feedback, the Indian Motorcycle Performance Collection is the perfect combination of comfort and performance, while offering style that is ideal whether it is being used for on-the-bike base layering or casual, every-day wear.

Indian_Motorcycle_Apparel.jpg

"Riders told us they were looking for apparel options that express their passion for motorcycling and love of the Indian Motorcycle brand, but also want pieces that fit in effortlessly to the rest of their day – whether that is on or off their bike," said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. "Indian Motorcycle has a long history of craftsmanship and building premium motorcycles the deliver on both performance and head-turning style. Our riders are looking for apparel that reflects those same principles and we will continue to listen and deliver for our customers."

Whether riders are looking for another layer to wear under their riding gear, headed to the gym, or want something comfortable to wear after a long ride, the Indian Motorcycle Performance Collection offers the style and function to handle any ride and whatever is planned next. As an added benefit to riders, each piece offers 50+ UV protection from the sun and features anti-odor technology.

The complete collection includes the following items:

Men's Wear

  • V-Neck Athlete Tee, Gray
  • Athlete Tank, Gray
  • Long-Sleeve Athlete Tee, Gray
  • Athlete Hoodie, Black

Women's Wear

  • Fluid Athlete Tee, Gray
  • Racerback Athlete Tank, Gray
  • Cropped Athlete Hoodie, Black
  • Performance Leggings, Black

The collection ranges in sizes from small to 3XL for men, and XS to 3XL for women. Prices start at $34.99 for men's and $39.99 for the women's pieces, with all items in the collection under $70. The eight-piece collection is available across the United States and in select international markets.

To learn more about the Indian Motorcycle Performance Collection visit the Indian Motorcycle Outpost. Riders can also follow along on Indian Motorcycle's social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE
Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

