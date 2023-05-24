SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) is proud to announce establishment of its new subsidiary, Crypt Keeper App Inc. With the rapid expansion of the digital economy and the surging demand for secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency wallets, Crypt Keeper App emerges as a groundbreaking platform set to redefine how individuals manage their digital assets effectively, inspired by the success of industry giants like MetaMask and Coinbase.

Crypt Keeper App positions itself as a premier cryptocurrency wallet, empowering users to securely store, transfer, and engage with a diverse range of cryptocurrencies seamlessly. Driven by a commitment to trust, security, and unparalled user experience, Crypt Keeper App sets a new industry standard, providing an all-in-one solution to cater to the needs of both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and beginners. As FBC Holding, Inc. continues to drive innovation in the financial landscape, the launch of Crypt Keeper App signifies the commitment to democratize access to cryptocurrencies and spearheading mainstream adoption.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of FBC Holding, Inc., expressed her excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Crypt Keeper App to the market. With this groundbreaking cryptocurrency wallet, we aim to simplify the management of digital assets, providing users with a secure and intuitive platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving crypto space that is expected to reach $2.15 billion dollars by 2030!"

Crypt Keeper App is scheduled to launch and be completely usable in the upcoming weeks. To stay updated on the latest news and be among the first to experience the Crypt Keeper App, visit https://www.cryptkeeperpouch.com.

In other exciting news, the company announces the addition of a new marketing company, Mark2media Group. Mark2media Group is a multifaceted multimedia company that provides both professional services as well as entertainment. Mark2media group's mission is to create easy access vital services for startups as well as fundamental entertainment to consumers including but not limited to, websites, applications, Investor relations, social media, APIs, and strategic services. Mr. Alexander Woods-Leo has over a decade of experience helping organize clean up on public companies, as well as raising capital. Mr. Alexander M. Woods-Leo's experience is vast, encompassing retail banking, investment banking, point of sales, crowd funding, farming, application development, structural design, and real estate development.

IR Contact:

Mark2media Group

[email protected]

302-261-9663

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital: the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services, changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/755437/FBC-Holding-Inc-FBCD-In-Strategic-Alliance-with-Crypt-Keeper-App-Inc



