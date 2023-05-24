FICO Repeats Leader Status in 2023 Forrester AI Decisioning Platforms Wave

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FICO World 23 – NYSE: FICO:

Global analytics software firm FICO announced today that its industry-leading FICO® Platform received top placement in “The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report. Download the full report here.

As defined by Forrester, AI decisioning platforms provide enterprise business and technology teams with tools to author and automate business decision logic in a wide variety of applications by leveraging combinations of decision intelligence technologies such as business rules, machine learning, optimization, and more. In describing the capabilities that continue to make FICO® Platform a leader, Forrester wrote:

  • “FICO enables smarter business decisions across an organization.”
  • “FICO helps enterprises envision data-driven, governed, auditable, and constantly monitored decisions throughout the organization that are fast to change and outcome-measurable.”
  • “FICO is a good fit for companies that require breadth and depth of decision intelligence technologies and must have the highest level of decision governance, monitoring, auditing, and security.”

“Forrester’s continued recognition of FICO Platform as one of the industry’s top decisioning platforms is an honor, and further validation of our leadership position,” said Stephanie Covert, executive vice president of Software at FICO. “Organizations are turning to enterprise intelligence platforms as the most effective means to achieve their digital transformation goals. Our rapid innovation and intense customer focus have enabled us to achieve 14 consecutive quarters of greater than 40% year-over-year growth of FICO Platform.”

Forrester used 11 criteria to evaluate 13 AI decisioning platform vendors for their strength of offerings and strength of strategy. FICO is one of only five leaders in the report and earned the highest possible scores for:

  • Product vision
  • Market approach
  • Authoring tools
  • Supporting products and services

FICO® Platform is designed to sharpen enterprises’ competitive advantage with an unparalleled depth of insights for applied intelligence, which powers customer connections and drives strategic business outcomes. This powerful technology breaks down silos across teams and powers organizations’ talent forces to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility, transparency, trust, and business user control. More information: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Ffico-platform.

Download “The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report, here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Flatest-thinking%2Fanalyst-report%2F2023-forrester-wave-report.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at fico.com.

Join the conversation at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ffico & https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fblogs%2F.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Fnewsroom.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005660r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005660/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.