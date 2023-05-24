Stemtech Corporation and Union Blue USA Announce Revolutionary Alliance which will partner Labor Union Members and Trade Associations with a direct selling company with broad-based health, wellness products and services, and personal business opportunity executed through mutually beneficial programs.

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech, stated "Stemtech has formed a partnership with Union Blue USA, an association established to service labor unions which will provide members the opportunity to improve their health by taking Stemtech's all-natural, plant-based stem cell nutrition ‘stemteuticals™' and skincare products. In addition, they will be able to take advantage of Stemtech's income-earning opportunity as distributors for a network marketing company. Stemtech will be able to help more people by enrolling Union Blue USA members who will benefit from improving their health and increase their family incomes by sharing Stemtech with friends and family members, earning weekly and monthly commissions. Working with Union Blue USA leadership and members Stemtech will provide great business for both parties."

John W. Meyer, President and Chief Operating Officer, comments "the association of Union Blue USA and Stemtech is a first-of-its kind relationship where the vast membership of the Unions will be able to sign up as Stemtech Independent Business Partners (IBPs), sharing the products with family and friends. This relationship is ideal as Union Blue USA has access to millions of union members. Every direct-sales and network marketing company is looking to find more distributors. It is a natural hand-in-glove fit. The combination of Union Blue USA and Stemtech is a great opportunity! This is an achievement never before done in the multi-level marketing industry. As the Pioneer of stem cell nutrition with the products established in 2005, Stemtech will be the exclusive provider of stem cell and other nutritional Health supplements as well as our newly introduced skincare product line, Cellect One™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream, containing an FDA approved ingredient as part of our proprietary formulation, for Union Blue. We are very excited to begin rolling out the Stemtech - Union Blue USA program in the U.S. All of this business will be run on Stemtech's existing proprietary custom CRM software."

Daniel J. Hommel, spokesperson of Union Blue USA, commented "I am proud to have been brought up around the Union, to be a Union Member and this opportunity to develop a ground-breaking, long-term business development strategy in our company Union Blue USA. UB will deliver life benefitting products, services, and wealth creation opportunities to union members, families, and friends across all Unions nationally".

Mr. Meyer continues to say that "Stemtech nutritional and skincare products help the body to help itself and now Union Members may improve the quality of their lives by allowing the body's own natural rejuvenation and renewal process to work, without invasive and expensive medical procedures. Union Members work hard and labor in their occupations, many are on their feet all day, lifting, carrying, bending and stretching. Union Blue USA is looking to provide better health for their members, and they felt that Stemtech was the right partner, given that we have provided our Stemceutical products which have seen sold and used by our customers for 18 years with a proven track record. This relationship also allows Union Members to earn an income to supplement their ‘day jobs' and add extra income to beat the rising costs we face along with improving their quality of life."

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. Stemtech will conduct Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

About Union Blue

UNION BLUE USA delivers on our life-changing mission by supporting our diverse Union communities at work and home, helping everyone live better, healthier and rewarding lives. We believe in giving you a path to success. We want to be known as the most family focused company on the planet. We drive towards this vision daily by working tirelessly to inspire personal and professional fulfillment and improve lives through our trusted ties with you, because when you are at your best, you experience the world differently and everything is possible. Our name shapes our identity, and we will live up to our good name UNION BLUE USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 15, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

