TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Raketech ( STO:RAKE, Financial) The shareholders of Raketech Group Holding Plc gathered in Malta on 17 May 2023 to hold an annual general meeting. The following resolutions were made.

It was resolved to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements of the company, the Director's Report and the Auditor's Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The meeting resolved to declare and distribute to the shareholders a total gross dividend of €3,977,996.34, or €0.094 per share, in accordance with the directors' recommendation.

Ulrik Bengtsson was elected as board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Erik Skarp, Johan Svensson, Pierre Cadena and Clare Boynton were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, all directors being elected for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Magnus Gottås did not stand for re-election.

The meeting resolved that the fees to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors shall be allocated as follows: EUR 50,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 30,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors. No Director having an operational role in the Company or its subsidiaries under which the Director receives a salary, or a consultancy fee shall receive any compensation for the work conducted in the Board of Directors and any committees. The meeting further resolved that the Chairmans of the Audit Committee, of the Remuneration Committee and of the USA Committee shall respectively be entitled to a remuneration of EUR 10,000 each, while any other member of the aforesaid (excluding the Chair) shall each be paid EUR 3,000 each.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Malta was re-elected as the company's auditor for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and Audit Committee's recommendation. The meeting resolved that the auditor's fees shall be payable in accordance with any invoice approved by the Remuneration Committee.

The meeting resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal on the principles for appointing the Nomination Committee of the company until the annual general meeting of 2024.

The meeting resolved to adopt the Board of Director's proposal for guidelines for remuneration to senior management.

The meeting further resolved to adopt an incentive program in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors. The program comprises of share options which the participants are entitled to exercise to subscribe for shares in Raketech. The program included a maximum of 10 participants and a number of share options to be converted into an aggregate number of shares not exceeding 2.5% per cent of the share capital and votes of the company. The share options will vest for three years from the allocation to each participant, whereby 1/3 will vest after the first year, an additional 1/3 after the second year and the remaining 1/3 will vest after the third year. After the vesting, the participant can receive shares in the company.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the meeting resolved to extend the authorization to the Directors to issue shares by five years, until the date of the company's annual general meeting to be held in 2028.

Complete information regarding the meeting's resolutions has been made available at the company's website, www.raketech.com.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Summary from the annual general meeting 2023 of Raketech Group Holding Plc.

