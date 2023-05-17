PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 3, 2023

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 17, 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Wednesday, May 17, of $0.24 per share, payable July 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of June 9, 2023.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

