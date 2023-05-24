ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL), a Nevada corporation ("PLPL" or "Plandai"), GOOD SALT, LLC, a Florida limited liability company doing business as ByoPlanet ("ByoPlanet"), and the beneficial interest owners of ByoPlanet (together, the "Parties") announce today the completion of a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") whereby PLPL shall acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding ByoPlanet Interests and ByoPlanet's fixed tangible and intangible assets in exchange for all authorized, issued, and outstanding PLPL Preferred Common Shares and Common Stock.

The Parties agree that, at closing, through the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, ByoPlanet-which owns all intellectual property and trademarks of Good Salt and BP International-will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLPL and conduct operations under the PLPL corporate entity.

ByoPlanet's CEO, Rick O'Shea, will step into the role as CEO of Plandai moving forward.

O'Shea began his career as a professional golfer spending ten years on the PGA, Mexican, Canadian and Asian tours. After leaving the tour in 1999, he founded Elite Golf Cruises, the only comprehensive onboard golf academy in the world. It was during this time that Rick began witnessing demand and ultimately researching the complexities of the sanitization industry and identifying the gap in solution providers servicing the roughly $30 Billion dollar a year industry.

In 2010, O'Shea began working with Steve Cooper, the founder of Electrostatic Spraying Systems Inc. ("ESSI") which was based on a technology he co-developed as part of a master's degree project at the University of Georgia. ESSI developed the first commercially successful electrostatic sprayers for agricultural and ornamental crops which are still used today in over 20 countries around the world. Together, Rick and Steve adapted the ESSI technology for the infection control industry and ByoPlanet was born.

"It's great to have this Agreement fully in place so we can start to aggressively scale up our operations and market footprint in the months ahead," commented O'Shea. "Our tech represents a truly disruptive solution ready to slam into the disinfectant marketplace and make waves. We are in the final stages of negotiations related to multiple deals, and we have already identified additional strategic targets for both partnerships and acquisitions. In other words, a number of important catalysts have been piling up behind the finalization of this Agreement. Now that we have it in place, it's time to get moving."

The combined entity emerging from this transaction will also benefit from controlling interest held by John Barrett, who currently serves as the executive director of ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.

Barrett leads ISSA in its mission to help members change the way the world views cleaning by promoting cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. His experience in the facility services field includes founding, owning, managing, and growing small- to mid-size companies into larger, multi-level service companies while serving in top-level management positions to help drive growth in operations and profitability.

About Plandai Biotechnology

Plandai's wholly-owned subsidiary, ByoPlanet, is a leading provider of advanced disinfection solutions, committed to creating healthier and safer environments. With a focus on innovation, ByoPlanet offers a range of products and services that effectively address the challenges posed by pathogens and harmful microorganisms. ByoPlanet's state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise have positioned the company as a trusted partner in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and now animal health and biosecurity.

Please visit https://byoplanet.com/ for more information about ByoPlanet and its innovative disinfection solutions.

