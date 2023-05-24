XCana Petroleum Corp. Announces Continued Expansion onto the Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project to Encompass the Past Producing Boyer Copper Deposit

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / XCana Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:XCPT) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an 80-acre expansion to gain full ownership rights of the historically copper-producing Boyer Copper Deposit. The Boyer Copper Deposit is directly adjacent and west of our Nevada Nickel #73 lode claim and is just the starting point of our rapid consolidation of this mining district.

As described in WILLDEN, R., AND SPEED, R.C., 1974 GEOLOGY AND ORE DEPOSITS OF CHURCHILL CO., NEV., NEV: NBMG BULL. 83. "The Boyer Copper Deposit includes several prospects near the head of the Bell Mare Canyon south of Cottonwood Canyon. The deposits were located in the early 1860's, several large wagon-trains of rich copper sulfide ore were shipped to Sacramento in 1861 and then to smelters in Swansea, Wales (Vanderburg, 1940, p. 47). There was intermittent activity on the deposits as late as 1911 (Carpenter, 1911), but recent work has been confined to sporadic assessment work by various claim holders. The copper occurs as concentrations of chalcopyrite and other copper sulfides in fine fractures and amygdule fillings in the Jurassic mafic volcanic rocks. Workings on the properties totaled about 1,500 feet, mostly inaccessible at the time of Vanderburg's (1940, p. 47) visit."

On the expansion, Xcana Corp. Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., commented, "We wanted to make a statement to the market that the same attention and devotion given to our lithium and antimony projects will be expended here. There is no better way to start than with the consolidation of our target district. The Table Mountain District of Nevada shows incredible preliminary potential in not only nickel but cobalt and copper as well, essential components in many of today's rapidly growing clean energy technologies, from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and solar panels. We have therefore deemed this project the Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project, targeting an array of critical minerals vital to the United States supply chain."

image.png

image-1-2-3.png

Contact & Learn More:

XCana Petroleum Corporation
+1 312-635-5432
[email protected]

Corporate Website: xcanacorp.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xcana-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/XcanaCorp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xcana_corp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091196357200

About Xcana Petroleum Corp.

XCana Petroleum Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the "Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project", located in the northern Stillwater Range, northeastern Churchill County, Nevada. Xcana Corp. holds 100% ownership in a 106-lode claim, 2180-acre project targeting an array of critical minerals vital to the United States supply chain within the Bolivia, Boyer, and Cottonwood Canyon districts of Churchill County. The company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of nickel, copper, and cobalt-rich assets to become a major supplier of critical minerals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: Xcana Petroleum Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755374/XCana-Petroleum-Corp-Announces-Continued-Expansion-onto-the-Table-Mountain-Critical-Mineral-Project-to-Encompass-the-Past-Producing-Boyer-Copper-Deposit

img.ashx?id=755374

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.