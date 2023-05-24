Reconnecting Humans with Nature in the Twin Cities | Icons of Minneapolis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / GoDaddy
4444bb79-7c1f-4005-bfdf-877587442cbb.jpg

Chances are if the weather is nice in Minnesota, you'll find Tim Clemens, owner of Ironwood Foraging outside. Tim may have started his business because he wanted to be his own boss, but his passion for what he does takes center stage.

As he notes, foraging is the most ancient human narrative and as part of his business he helps bring people out into nature to connect with trees and things they might not think of using otherwise. There may have been a large farm to table movement in recent years, but Tim sees forest to table as an even larger movement. And not only is it healthy for your body, it's also good for your mind and soul. "A lot of people feel lonely or disconnected. You can walk into any forest and that forest has no opinion of you," says Tim.

He believes every tree; every flower is a unique expression of our universe and should be explored. Success doesn't come easy for Tim though, being in Minnesota, where winters are long, his entire business typically exists from May to November. However, for Tim, it's the excitement that keeps him going every day. To be able to share his love of foraging with others in his classes, is what he looks forward to. He encourages people to take advantage of their environments around them and "Go out and touch grass!"

See Tim's story, part of GoDaddy's Icons of Minneapolis series, streaming now on YouTube.

About GoDaddy Icons

Icons is GoDaddy's Customer Storytelling video series that goes city-to-city following Everyday Entrepreneurs as they fulfill their dreams and share the professional lessons they've learned along the way.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755577/Reconnecting-Humans-with-Nature-in-the-Twin-Cities-Icons-of-Minneapolis

img.ashx?id=755577

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.