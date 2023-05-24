NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / GoDaddy



Chances are if the weather is nice in Minnesota, you'll find Tim Clemens, owner of Ironwood Foraging outside. Tim may have started his business because he wanted to be his own boss, but his passion for what he does takes center stage.

As he notes, foraging is the most ancient human narrative and as part of his business he helps bring people out into nature to connect with trees and things they might not think of using otherwise. There may have been a large farm to table movement in recent years, but Tim sees forest to table as an even larger movement. And not only is it healthy for your body, it's also good for your mind and soul. "A lot of people feel lonely or disconnected. You can walk into any forest and that forest has no opinion of you," says Tim.

He believes every tree; every flower is a unique expression of our universe and should be explored. Success doesn't come easy for Tim though, being in Minnesota, where winters are long, his entire business typically exists from May to November. However, for Tim, it's the excitement that keeps him going every day. To be able to share his love of foraging with others in his classes, is what he looks forward to. He encourages people to take advantage of their environments around them and "Go out and touch grass!"

See Tim's story, part of GoDaddy's Icons of Minneapolis series, streaming now on YouTube.

