Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) earned another safety and health commendation recently when its Phoenix-area Fire Protection Location D52 was honored with the Arizona Industrial Commission’s VPP Exemplary Award, which recognizes exemplary performance in their workplace safety and health program.

Representatives from Cintas Fire Protection's Phoenix-area Location D52 was recently honored by the Industrial Commission of Arizona (ICA) with its prestigious Exemplary Award for its dedication and excellence supporting OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) and its ongoing commitment to increasing workplace safety in the community. Left to Right: Shawn Horton (Service Manager, Cintas Fire Protection), Jason Jacobs (General Manager, Cintas Fire Protection Location D52), D. Alan Everett (Commissioner, Industrial Commission of Arizona). (Photo: Business Wire)

Location D52 General Manager Jason Jacobs and Service Manager and location safety leader Shawn Horton accepted the award on the location’s behalf at the ICA’s ceremony on May 5.

“Being recognized by the Arizona state board with their highest award illustrates our Phoenix Fire Protection location’s incredible commitment to maintaining a safe workplace,” said Stephen Jenkins, Cintas Director of Safety and Health. “Safety and health is our number one priority for our employee-partners, so we’re honored to be recognized for the strength of our Phoenix location.”

The Phoenix-area location has twice been recognized with a Star designation by the Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) workplace safety program. The location was first VPP certified in March 2020. On its recent recertification inspection, the location’s superior execution of its safety plan resulted in a three-year extension and its recognition with the VPP Exemplary Award.

Additionally, because of its ongoing commitment to increasing safety in the community, Location D52 was also honored with the ICA’s VPP Exemplary Award. Through area training, Phoenix-area Fire Protection employee-partners helped spread awareness by providing area civic employees, community partners and other area businesses with training about the importance, types, uses and care of fire extinguishers. Further, Location D52 has created a VPP certification training guide to help other teams pursue VPP certification.

John Amann, President and COO of Cintas Fire Protection, said, “Safety is incredibly important to us. We prioritize an organization-wide culture of safety and health, and we’re constantly striving to implement safer and more innovative ways to work. Our Safety Vision cites our desire that every Cintas location is injury-, illness-, and fire-free, and that every one of our employee-partners is part of our continual safety improvement. With their recent award from Arizona’s ICA, our Phoenix-area location is helping bring our Safety Vision to life.”

The VPP Star Program recognizes stand-out worksites that have comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems. Companies who have earned a VPP Star designation have achieved injury and illness rates at or below the national average of their respective industries and have established strong workplace hazard control programs.

Jacobs said, “We have dedicated employee-partners at our location and they are invested in maintaining safe workplaces – not only for each other, but also for our customers and our community,”

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

