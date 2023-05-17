PR Newswire

Participating students eligible for industry training, tuition reimbursement

PHOENIX, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and energy education programs, is adding Papé, a capital equipment, service and solutions provider, to its Early Employment Program (EEP). Diesel technology students at UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI-Sacramento, UTI-Long Beach and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) are eligible to apply. Papé has more than 160 dealerships across 9 states in the West, and company representatives say a majority of those locations are in need of entry-level technicians.

With strong demand for skilled workers, a growing number of employers across the country are joining UTI's Early Employment Program. Participating employers offer current students 20-30 hours of paid work experience plus consideration for full-time employment and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation[1].

Papé provides heavy machinery and state-of-the-art technology in industries that include agriculture, forestry, construction, drilling, mining, road building, material handling, and warehousing. Papé is giving participating students the opportunity to earn tuition reimbursement covering 50% of their out-of-pocket tuition expense while they are in school, with the remaining 50% reimbursed over the first two years of full-time employment with Papé after graduation. The company also includes a $2.00 per hour increase in the negotiated starting rate of pay for graduates, to provide a tuition reimbursement incentive.

"We're proud to welcome Papé to UTI's Early Employment Program and excited to make additional opportunities available to students to gain more opportunities to earn real-world experience while helping them pay for their education," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "The Early Employment Program helps UTI continue to offer industry-aligned technical training with some of the most respected names in the transportation industry, while giving those companies an opportunity to find qualified employees who can contribute right away and grow their careers."

"Papé is proud to partner with UTI, a leading educator of tomorrow's technicians," said Brandon Morse, recruiting manager at Papé. "We are looking to create lifelong relationships and career opportunities with our technician team members. We are excited about this partnership with UTI and look forward to immersing students and recent graduates in our workplace culture and providing them with hands-on experience within their chosen industry."

For more information on UTI's Early Employment Program, visit uti.edu/support-services/employment-assistance/early-employment.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About Papé

At Papé, our roots reach back to 1938 when our founder, E.C. Papé, acquired his first capital equipment dealership in Oregon's Willamette Valley. E.C Papé's reputation for customer service and dependability spread, and the family-owned business began to grow and prosper. Four generations later, Papé has become the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products in the West. Papé currently has 4,400+ members, 160+ stores, and operates in 9 western states including California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Hawaii, Arizona, and Alaska. Not to mention, Papé is partnered with the premium brands in the industry including John Deere, Hyster and Yale, Kenworth, Ditch Witch, and many others.

