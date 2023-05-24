Maximus Awarded Transformational IRS Enterprise Development, Operations Service (EDOS) Contract

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of modernization and technical services to government clients, today announced the award and signing of a new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for the Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract. The multiple-award BPA has a seven-year period of performance and allows Maximus to compete for task orders with a combined ceiling of $2.6 billion.

As a prime contractor and leader in development, modernization, and enhancement (DME) services, Maximus has the ability to support, through subsequent task orders, the modernization and transformation of the agency’s technology infrastructure. This work will bring together more than 400 IRS systems while reducing operations and maintenance costs.

“The IRS laid out an ambitious plan to transform how the agency provides services and capabilities to improve the taxpayer experience as well as IRS internal operations. Maximus, through our excellent IRS team and modernization expertise, will deliver on that plan and taxpayer experience,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Maximus Federal.

This award continues Maximus’ service as a trusted partner to federal agencies, including the IRS, for modernization and transformation. “Maximus has been at the forefront of supporting federal agencies as they transform their technology to deliver improved services in support of their mission. We are excited to offer our modernization capabilities to the IRS, and continue the support we have provided to the IRS for more than three decades,” said Bruce Caswell, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “Through this contract, Maximus is proud to play a role in the IRS’s journey to a new and improved taxpayer experience for the future of government.”

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program design and service delivery, and awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com%2FIRS.

