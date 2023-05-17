Benjamin Michajlyszyn Joins Hyundai Motor North America as Director, Safety Test and Investigations Laboratory

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 17, 2023

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America has named Benjamin Michajlyszyn as the director of the safety test and investigations laboratory located in Superior Twp., Mich. He will oversee the new safety laboratory by supporting and executing all safety related test and vehicle field investigation activities for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Michajlyszyn started on Monday, May 15 and reports to Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. Ben will be an important leader within the HMNA North American Safety Office (NASO).

"Ben's extensive experience in the global automotive industry, including safety performance development and management of diverse organizations will be a benefit to the safety operation of Hyundai, Genesis and our entire North American enterprise," said Latouf.

The new safety test and investigations laboratory further augments Hyundai's existing safety testing and analysis. It will feature a field crash investigation lab, high voltage battery lab, forensics lab, 500m track and a vehicle dynamics area pad. The laboratory is expected to be operational by fall of 2023 and will be supported by 160 employees.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Michajlyszyn was the director of performance integration and digital development at Rivian Automotive where he led the team responsible for setting and developing customer-facing performance targets for all future vehicle architectures. With more than 20 years of experience in the global automotive industry, including roles at General Motors and other electric vehicle startups, Ben has added value to many vehicles on the road today in nearly all segments.

Michajlyszyn has experience leading global teams across a variety of time zones and geographic regions, including a long-term expatriate assignment with General Motors in Seoul, Korea as a global safety integration manager.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

