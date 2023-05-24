NEWARK, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced management presentations at the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan 2023 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Presenter: CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. (EDT)/9:00 a.m. (PDT)



Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Presenter: CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 3:10 p.m. (EDT)/12:10 p.m. (PDT)



BofA Global Technology Conference

Presenter: CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 12:20 p.m. (EDT)/9:20 a.m. (PDT)



Stakeholders are invited to attend to gain strategic insights into Concentrix’s perspective on the benefits of generative AI and the recently announced Webhelp combination, among other topics.

Live webcasts will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 30 days.

