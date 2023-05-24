Book Review: 'The New Map'

In his book "The New Map," author Daniel Yergin presents a captivating exploration of the evolving global energy landscape.

Drawing on extensive research and a deep understanding of global energy, Yergin delivers a comprehensive analysis of the forces shaping the world’s energy future. Through engaging storytelling and meticulous attention to detail, he explains the complex interplay between geopolitics, technology and environmental concerns, providing invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in society’s quest for a sustainable energy future.

The author's ability to balance technical expertise with compelling narratives is one of the book's greatest strengths. By weaving insightful anecdotes and interviews with key figures in the energy industry, he brings the subject matter to life. Whether discussing the shale revolution in the United States, the rise of renewables or ongoing geopolitical struggles for resource control, he weaves a rich tapestry of stories that engage and inform.

Yergin is the author of the 1991 book, "The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power," which earned him international acclaim. That book chronicled the history of the oil industry, exploring its impact on geopolitics, economics and society. It won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction and became a bestseller. Having read the book twice, I was keen to dive into "The New Map." Yergin (with Joseph Stanislaw) also wrote “The Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy,” which covers the geopolitics of globalization following the fall of the Soviet Union and the emergence of the high-growth emerging markets in the 1990s.

Since that time, globalization has gone into reverse and Yergin utilizes his deep knowledge about energy and geopolitics in "The New Map" very well.

The book is split into six sections on America, Russia, China, the Middle East (the largest consumers and producers of energy), the automotive industry and climate/energy transition issues. Yergin guides readers through the interconnectedness of global energy markets and the forces that shape them. From China's rise as a dominant player in the energy arena, with its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and geopolitical implications, to the delicate balance between energy security, environmental sustainability and economic growth, he offers nuanced perspectives on these often conflicting objectives.

The book's logical and effective organization takes readers on a journey from historic milestones in the energy industry to present-day challenges and potential technological, economic and political solutions. Yergin explores the impact of disruptive technologies such as shale gas and renewable energy sources, while addressing the complex relationship between energy and climate change. By tracing the paths of various nations and regions, he reveals the intricacies of their energy strategies and the profound implications they have on domestic and international affairs.

The author co-founded Cambridge Energy Research Associates 40 years ago, which is now part of S&P Global ( SPGI, Financial), where he is vice chairman. With his extensive career in energy research, Yergin has become one of the most influential and best connected energy analysts, which has clearly helped in his writing of "The New Map" as it draws upon an extensive array of sources, including interviews, government reports and academic studies. Yergin's commitment to factual accuracy shines through, as he consistently provides well-supported arguments and data to substantiate his claims. His research-driven approach lends credibility to his work and ensures that readers can be confident with the book’s information and arguments. There are many stories about listed companies which can give investors a key insight into a specific opportunity or threat they face from the energy transition.

While the book covers an impressive range of topics, there are instances where the level of detail might overwhelm readers less familiar with the subject matter. However, Yergin's clear explanations and engaging prose mitigate this potential issue, making the material accessible to both experts and newcomers to the field. Published in 2020, the book acknowledges the Covid pandemic and Russia’s pre-2022 invasion activities in Ukraine.

Yergin's exploration of the possibilities for a sustainable energy future is marked by optimism. While acknowledging the formidable challenges the world faces, he highlights the remarkable progress already made in renewable energy and emphasizes the potential for innovation and collaboration to drive further change. This hopeful tone serves as a call to action to investors and policymakers alike, inspiring them to consider their role in shaping the future of energy.

In conclusion, "The New Map" is an essential read for anyone interested in the global energy and automotive industries. Yergin's expertise and storytelling prowess make for enlightening and fascinating reading. By blending history, geopolitics and technological advancements, he provides a comprehensive understanding of the complex forces shaping our world's energy future. The book's balanced perspective make it a valuable resource for policymakers, corporate executives and investors alike. "The New Map" illuminates the intricacies of the evolving energy landscape on the global level.