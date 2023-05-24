Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 a share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2023.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company.

