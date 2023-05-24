Rockwell Automation Collaborates To Advance Indonesian Higher Education in STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Rockwell Automation

NYSE:ROK, Financial) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the USAID Higher Education Partnership Initiative (HEPI) project for a four-year commitment to implement advanced STEM programs and build strong pathways and partnerships between Indonesian and U.S. universities and industry. Arizona State University will serve as the implementing partner for HEPI, a U.S.-Indonesian partnership that connects U.S. universities to quality Indonesian academic programs.

The organizations share a vision to advance Indonesian Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) higher education. Rockwell will provide hardware, software, and training support to develop advanced automation teaching labs at Indonesian universities. The labs will help to prepare students for in-demand careers with Indonesian manufacturers.

The USAID HEPI project team will work closely with Rockwell engineers to co-design and implement the teaching labs with HEPI mentor hub university partners, including Universitas Hasanuddin (UNHAS), Bina Nusantara University (BINUS), and Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB).

Rockwell technologies are critical assets used by manufacturers across Indonesia. Hands-on access to and training on these smart manufacturing technologies will better prepare university graduates for the digital transformation happening across many industrial sectors in Indonesia.

"Rockwell Automation has been working with USAID and Arizona State University, since 2018 to advance STEM education in the ASEAN Region. This has included faculty training, student competitions, and the development of advanced teaching and research labs. Now, through the HEPI project, we are bringing these capabilities and opportunities to Indonesia," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub, Rockwell's regional director for Southeast Asia.

Once the HEPI university hub partners stand-up these labs and programs, more than 20 additional Indonesia-affiliated university partners are expected to explore the opportunity to expand the program further to more students throughout Indonesia.

Learn more here.

c863d0af-8594-4ad1-bd93-31b05e873c9a.jpeg

A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony held May 5, 2023, in Jakarta has launched a new collaboration between industry and academia to advance STEM higher education in Indonesia.

