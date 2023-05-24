Toll Brothers Arizona Wins 11 MAME Awards for Architecture and Interior Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s Arizona Division was recognized as the winner of eleven awards in the annual MAME (Major Achievement in Merchandising Excellence) competition.
Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, the MAME Awards honor the industry’s best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales.

Toll Brothers was selected as the Grand Award winner in the following categories:

  • Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home 2,000 - 2,500 sq. ft.
  • Best Architectural Design of an Attached Home Plan Under 2,000 sq. ft.
  • Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home Priced $500,000 - $750,000
  • Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home Priced $1 Million - $1.5 Million
  • Best Outdoor Living Space of a Home Priced $600,000 - $1 Million
  • Best Outdoor Living Space of a Home Priced Over $1 Million
  • Best Onsite Design Center
  • Best Website
  • Best Signage Program
  • Best Community Amenity Feature with more than 900 lots
  • Master Plan Community of the Year


“We are thrilled to be recognized with these prestigious awards that set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “It is especially gratifying to see the incredible response to Sterling Grove, our resort-style community in Surprise, which was honored with the Master Plan Community of the Year award among many other accolades.”

For all Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.

To see the full list of Grand Award winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/925441129/.



About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0f5ab58-a3ac-4213-8666-331c195c945f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2da6809a-395c-4fe4-8e2b-1019891c9dd9

